Cheltenham Trials Day: Harry Cobden sidelined through shoulder injury as Sam Twiston-Davies steps in

Harry Cobden will miss Cheltenham’s meeting on Saturday having failed to sufficiently recover in time from an injury picked up in a fall at Ascot last weekend.

Cobden was riding Neon Moon in a handicap chase when falling at the ninth fence and was subsequently collided into by a following horse.

It meant he missed the Grade One-winning ride on Jonbon, due to be his first significant mount since being announced as JP McManus' new retained rider from May.

His former boss Paul Nicholls confirmed to The Sun that Cobden would miss the meeting, including the ride on promising juvenile Minella Yoga, who will now be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies.

Image: Sam Twiston-Davies comes in to ride Minella Yoga

"We're only going to have two runners at Cheltenham, Sam will ride Minella Yoga and Freddie Gingell will ride Quebecois," said Nicholls.

"Harry's shoulder is still giving him a bit of gyp, so he will take a few more days recovering from the fall."

Nicholls revealed last week he will be having a discussion with Twiston-Davies about taking Grade One rides for his yard next season when Cobden takes up his new position.