Sky Sports Racing home of French action from January

Sky Sports Racing land French rights

Sky Sports Racing will be the exclusive pay TV broadcast home of French racing in the UK and Ireland for three years from January 1st 2019, At The Races and PMU announced on Wednesday.

At The Races will also be the PMU's online video streaming provider in the UK & Ireland as PMU launches a full daily service of over 10,000 live French thoroughbred and trotting races to the UK and Irish online betting markets.

French racing stages some of the most prestigious and highest quality thoroughbred action of any jurisdiction in the world, including 27 Group 1 Flat races, a further 214 Flat Pattern races and the €5 million Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe raceday at ParisLongchamp.

Matthew Imi, Chief Executive, At The Races said: "This is a very exciting new partnership for us with France Galop, Le Trot and PMU and one that has immense potential. French racing is already well supported by owners and trainers in the UK and Ireland but we will showcase the strength and quality of French thoroughbred racing throughout the year in a way that has never been done before by UK racing media.

"Sky Sports Racing will provide consistent, live broadcast coverage of French fixtures with all relevant betting information and presentation crews regularly live on site at French racecourses. Attheraces.com will deliver in depth and comprehensive online coverage of French racing to the largest digital audience of racing fans in the UK and Ireland. In addition, Sport Mediastream, ATR's wholly owned video streaming platform, will make every one of PMU's 10,000 French thoroughbred and trotting races available live to online betting operators in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

"We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with PMU and now working more closely and proactively with the teams at France Galop, Le Trot and PMU on this venture which we believe will raise the already strong profile and appeal of French racing in the UK and Ireland considerably."

Cyril Linette, CEO, PMU said: "We see a great opportunity for French racing in the UK and Ireland. At The Races will be a strong partner for us to help deliver our high quality racing to the online betting market and at the same time generate interest with regular broadcast coverage and promotion."