Double Shuffle to reappear in Charlie Hall Chase

Double Shuffle - reappears in the Charlie Hall Chase

Tom George is looking forward to seeing Double Shuffle make his seasonal reappearance in this weekend's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Although winless for the best part of two years, the eight-year-old ran some tremendous races in defeat last season - most notably pushing Might Bite close in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

He was disappointing behind the same rival in the Betway Bowl at Aintree, and rounded off his campaign with another below-par run at Sandown, but George is pleased with his charge ahead of his intended comeback in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

"Double Shuffle is in great form at home, and we are happy with him," said the Slad-based trainer.

"He, of course, ran a cracker in the King George last season - which was a great run - and we had him very ready that day.

"He was not at his best in two runs after that at Aintree and Sandown, and maybe the ground was a factor.

"If the rain stays away, the Charlie Hall looks a good first race to aim for this season. Good ground and three miles at Wetherby should suit.

"Kempton and another tilt at the King George is probably one of the next moves after that."