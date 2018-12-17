Jason Watson to ride for Roger Charlton in 2019

Jason Watson with the champion apprentice trophy

Champion apprentice Jason Watson will ride as No 1 jockey to Roger Charlton in 2019.

Watson has taken the racing world by storm this season, stamping his authority on the apprentice race and hitting the headlines in the summer when winning the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood for Hugo Palmer aboard Gifted Master.

The teenager also bagged Group One honours for Luca Cumani through God Given.

Beckhampton trainer Charlton said on his website, www.rogercharlton.com: "I am really pleased to announce that Jason Watson, this year's champion apprentice, will be riding for Beckhampton as first jockey next year.

"I have watched his progress with interest and I have been most impressed by what I have seen.

"He is a very strong, stylish, determined and he has a good understanding of race tactics. You only have to watch the ride he gave to God Given when she won her Group One for Luca Cumani in Italy to realise how good he is.

"He has ridden 110 winners this year, and in winning the apprentice championship by a margin of 26 winners, he rode more winners than any other apprentice since Paul Hanagan in 2002; more than Oisin Murphy, William Buick and David Probert.

Trainer Roger Charlton has been impressed by Watson

"I have no doubt he will be a huge asset for us next year as we have some exciting horses for him to ride. I will be giving him all the support and confidence I can to enable him to continue his exciting career as a professional jockey. He rode winners for 34 different trainers this year which included 12 for Godolphin."

He added: "Adam McNamara will continue to ride as our second jockey. He is part of the team here and knows the horses well. He has now ridden over a 100 winners and rode 20 per cent of our total this year."