Racehorse Tyson Fury entered for 2020 Derby at Epsom

A horse called Tyson Fury has been entered into the 2020 Derby at Epsom

Connections of a two-year-old colt called Tyson Fury hope he can be as much of a knockout on the track as his namesake boxer is in the ring.

The former world heavyweight champion has given his blessing to owner Phil Cunningham of Rebel Racing and Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer naming the son of Iffraaj out of the dam Za Za Zoom after him.

Spencer revealed he and Cunningham approached Fury - who was most recently in action in December when fighting to a dramatic draw with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles - on the venture when they met him on Saturday.

"We met him yesterday, which was great," Spencer told Press Association Sport on Sunday.

"Phil Cunningham is friendly with one of his team, so that is how the link up came about and how we got to meet him.

"He's given us permission to name a horse after him, which is great. Hopefully, he can turn out to be all right.

"By the sounds of it Tyson might come up and have a look at the horse and hopefully come to the races. That would be great."

It is early days for Tyson Fury, the thoroughbred racehorse, but he is already showing promise - so much so he has been given an entry in next year's Derby.

"He's only a two-year-old, he's only cantering, but he's doing everything nicely," said Spencer.

"He's got a Derby entry for 2020. We think he's a nice horse and we rate him. Let's hope he can progress.

"He's a big horse, so he's going to need a bit of time. I'd say all being well he'll be out in the middle of the year."