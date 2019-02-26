Drones spotted at Leicester horse racing again
Last Updated: 26/02/19 6:29pm
Police were called in by Leicester officials after drones were spotted again during horse racing.
It is believed images from drones are being used to give in-running punters an unfair advantage on betting exchanges, because the streamed pictures may be a few seconds ahead of TV channels.
The subject came into focus last month at a high-profile Saturday jumps meeting at Haydock, and again at Leicester a few days later.
"He's been at it again today. We've seen him," said racecourse chairman Nick Lees. "We got the police involved. I believe they were going to have a word with him.
"It's not doing us any harm particularly at the moment - but he shouldn't be doing it really."
