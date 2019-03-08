Lizzie Kelly says women deserve more opportunities at 'top level' of racing

Lizzie Kelly believes women are lacking opportunities at the "top level" in horse racing.

Kelly, who was the first female jockey to ever win a Grade 1 race over jumps in Britain, believes women deserve more chances at the highest level of the sport despite progress made in terms of prize money and riding fees over recent years.

"We don't shout loud enough that our prize money and riding fees are the same," she told Sky Sports News.

"That's a thing racing doesn't speak about as much as it should. Further down the line we go, things are a lot different to when I first started.

"As far as opportunities go, the thing we are lacking are opportunities at the top level.

"I don't think it is the attitude of the owners or the trainers.

"Realistically if you are going to be riding a horse in a Gold Cup you are obviously going to choose one of the top 10 jockeys. I don't think that is a misogynistic choice, you want the best jockey available.

"Once we get to the point where females are riding regularly and that horse ends up in the Gold Cup, then they'll take the ride. That's how I've been involved in the big races I've won. "

Lizzie Kelly celebrates victory during the Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase on Champion Day of the Cheltenham Festival in 2018

Kelly rode a winner a winner at Cheltenham last year and believes, with a bit of luck, she can repeat that feat in 2019.

"Yeah, I think so. To have one is great," she added.

"There is no pressure but we've got a good little team going this year and it's good to seem them do well. With a bit of luck we could have a winner."