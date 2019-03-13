Second day at Cheltenham goes ahead after passing precautionary inspection

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival has been given the all-clear

The second day of the Cheltenham Festival will go ahead after passing a precautionary inspection on Wednesday morning.

Bad weather had threatened Wednesday's racing with winds predicted to reach a peak of around 50 miles per hour but race organisers have given the all-clear for day two at Cheltenham to take place.

A statement from Cheltenham race course said: "Racing at Cheltenham today will go ahead following a precautionary inspection.

A racegoer battles the windy conditions which had threatened Wednesday's racecard

"The strength of the winds has now moderated on the forecast allowing Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course, to give the green light early in order to provide certainty to racegoers and participants before many journeys begin.

"We will continue to monitor the weather forecast moving forward."

Cheltenham racegoers can look forward to seven races on Wednesday

The windy weather had raised the possibility of Wednesday's card, which includes the Queen Mother Champion Chase to be shifted to Saturday but the second day will be completed as scheduled.

Claisse said: "We're delighted that the weather conditions have changed from the initial forecasts and the prospect of higher wind speeds and gusts have receded.

Altior will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday

"We're looking forward to a fantastic day's racing on the Old Course with the feature race the £400,000 Grade 1 Queen Mother Champion Chase."

Wednesday's racing will also see last year's Grand National winner Tiger Roll aiming to win the Cross-Country Chase at 4.10pm.