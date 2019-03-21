Introducing Sky Sports Racing Selector: How to play

Introducing... Sky Sports Racing Selector

We give you all you need to know in order to play and potentially win the Sky Sports Racing Selector jackpot, as another round opens.

How to register?

The only thing you need to do to enter Sky Sports Racing Selector is to register with Sky Games. Just click on 'Log In / Register' and complete your personal details in order to choose a User ID and PIN.

If you already have an account with Sky Games or Sky Bet, you simply need to use your existing User ID and PIN for an easier and quicker way to play Sky Sports Racing Selector. This also means you can utilise these details in order to play free-to-play products such as Super 6, Sky Sports Fantasy Football, Fantasy Six-a-Side, Sky Vegas, Sky Poker, Sky Bingo and Sky Casino.

How the game works and how can you win the prize?

There is a simple and clear method to playing the game and putting yourself in with a chance of coming away with £1,000. To start, players must select one horse from each of the seven Sky Sports Racing Selector races and an answer to the tiebreaker question before submitting an entry.

Predict the seven correct winners to win £1,000!

The tie-break question is: 'What will be the winning distance of the first Sky Sports Racing Selector race in that game round?'.

If there are two or more people that have picked all of the available winners of the races in a game round, then the prize winner will be the one who has come closest with their answer to the tie-break question. If two or more players have jointly-picked the closest to the tie-break question then the competition prize will be shared equally amongst those players.

There is a £100 consolation prize to the player who selects all the available winners but misses out on the jackpot prize due to the tie-breaker. In the event of multiple players missing out for this particular reason, the £100 consolation prize shall be awarded to player with the earliest entry out of those people.

Friday's round of racing action:

16:20 - Lingfield

16:55 - Lingfield

17:30 - Newcastle

18:00 - Newcastle

18:30 - Newcastle

19:00 - Newcastle

19:30 - Newcastle