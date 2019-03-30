Aintree racecourse: Merseyside Police appeal for information following criminal damage

The Grand National Festival begins at Aintree on April 4

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage at Aintree racecourse, which was reported on Saturday morning.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: "At 6.45am, it was reported that damage had been found to a perimeter gate and on the course.

"It is not believed that anything was stolen and no injuries were caused.

"It is initially believed that the damage was a caused by a car driven onto the site.

"Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing, we are working closely alongside the course owners."

Officials at Aintree have described the actions of vandals who caused damage to the Grand National course as "very disappointing".

It is believed a vehicle was used to smash through a security gate on Saturday morning before being driven on the track near the Melling Road where the National course joins up with the Mildmay track.

There is no threat at all to the three-day meeting, which gets under way on Thursday and culminates with the most famous race of all on Saturday.

Andrew Tulloch, regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Aintree, said: "They drove through the fence and on to part of the Grand National course.

"The damage to the course is after the 12th fence, before they cross back over Melling Road.

"I believe it was a 4x4 that was used, but we are waiting for CCTV footage.

"It is superficial damage but very disappointing for the ground staff and for everyone. They've put all this work in building up to the highlight of the year and we want it in the best possible condition. It's grass marks basically.

"It's a shame, but the show goes on. I'm delighted to say sales for all three days are going well, we're expecting great racing on Thursday and Friday and the Grand National looks a fascinating race, so it is all systems go."

An Aintree spokesperson added: "We're working closely with the police on this matter. Some superficial damage is being addressed but this certainly won't affect a fantastic three days in Liverpool's sporting and social calendar."