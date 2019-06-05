Thunder Snow runs in Belmont Park feature

Thunder Snow - chasing big prize at Belmont Park

Dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow has been pleasing trainer Saeed bin Suroor ahead of the Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park on Saturday.

The five-year-old entire has won over £12 million in prize-money in his career and is a regular visitor to America, bouncing back from an unhappy experience in the 2017 Kentucky Derby to go close when third in the Breeders' Cup Classic last year.

"He travelled well to New York so all is good so far," said Bin Suroor.

"He did his last piece of work on Friday on the Limekilns (in Newmarket) under Kieren Fallon and he was very happy with him - he looks good and is ready to go.

"The trip is a little short for him, it's only a mile and he's better over 10 furlongs, but it is hard to find races for him and he has to run.

"After this we'll keep his options open, but there is a race at Saratoga for him then maybe the Jockey Club in New York before ending the season in the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita."

He added: "He has a chance, I'm happy with him, he's in good form. He always handles the travelling really good and Christophe Soumillon is going over to ride him again.

"American racing suits him, but the trip is a little short this week. The jockey knows him well, though, and will jump and kick so he can hopefully get a nice position early."

Among the opposition to Thunder Snow in the 'Met Mile' is the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, who was favourite for the Breeders' Cup Classic only to finish 12th of the 14 starters.

He has bounced back to score at Grade One level and was last seen winning the Alysheba Stakes over an extended mile at Churchill Downs.