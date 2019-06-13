Chasing Dreams misses Ascot

Chasing Dreams winning at Newmarket

Chasing Dreams, ante-post favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot next week, will miss the race.

Charlie Appleby's filly made a blistering start to her career at Newmarket in April when winning by five lengths.

The runner-up that day, David Evans' Good Vibes, has subsequently won both her races - including the Listed Marygate Stakes at York.

As low as 3-1 with some firms for the Group Two race, Chasing Dreams was found to be lame on Thursday.

In a tweet, her owners Godolphin posted: "Chasing Dreams, an intended runner in the Queen Mary Stakes at #RoyalAscot next week, was found to be lame this morning and unfortunately will no longer be taking up that engagement."