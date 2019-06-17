Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports: How to watch every race of the greatest show on turf!

Royal Ascot is live on Sky Sports Racing

You can watch every race of Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing as the greatest show on turf kicks off Tuesday 18 June for five days.

Royal Ascot joins Sky Sports Racing's global rights portfolio, which includes the Boodles Chester May Festival, William Hill St Leger, Coral Welsh Grand National as well as the Breeders' Cup, US Triple Crown, Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Watch and follow Royal Ascot with Sky Sports

Every race is live on Sky Sports Racing, channel 415, - all the action starts on Tuesday 18 June for five days ending on Saturday 23 June. Our top team of on-screen talent includes Alex Hammond, analyst Jamie Lynch and former top jockey Freddy Tylicki. Our coverage kicks off every day from 12.00pm with the team previewing the day's racing before the live coverage starts at 1:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able watch via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch all the action through NOW TV. A Sky Sportsday pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog and tipping piece.

Here's the schedule:

Tuesday 18 June

2:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40: The King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4:20 The St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5:00 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

5:35 The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

Wednesday 19 June

2:30: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The Queen's Vase (Group 2)

3:40: The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

4:20: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

5:00: The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

5:35: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

Thursday 20 June

2:30: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

3:40 The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4:20: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5:35: The King George V Stakes (Handicap)

Friday 21 June

2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday 22 June