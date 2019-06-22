Royal Ascot review: Blue Point doubles up in Diamond Jubilee

Blue Point wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Blue Point supplemented his King's Stand Stakes success on Tuesday with a thrilling victory in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

The five-year-old struck gold for Charlie Appleby and James Doyle over five furlongs earlier in the week, and showed no ill effects as he made a seamless switch back up to six furlongs to become the first horse since Choisir in 2003 to do the big-race double.

The speedy Kachy set the early gallop and was still in front until around a furlong to run, but Blue Point kicked into top gear to take the lead.

However, the 6-4 favourite was made to pull out all the stops on the run to the line as the Danny Tudhope-ridden Dream Of Dreams emerged from the pack, but Blue Point just hung on in a photo.

Atzeni finds the net with Defoe

Defoe strides out to win the Hardwicke Stakes

Defoe backed up his Coronation Cup success as he fended off Czech raider Nagano Gold in a dramatic renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes.

Sent off the 11-4 favourite, Defoe had to dig deep for Andrea Atzeni as Nagano Gold was flying at the finish for Christophe Soumillon, being beaten just half a length at the line.

The runner-up could be counted as unlucky as he was involved in an incident at the start when last year's Derby hero Masar stumbled badly coming out of the stalls, nearly unseating Doyle.

Eruption in Chesham

Pinatubo on the way to winning the Chesham Stakes

Pinatubo maintained his unbeaten record with a deeply impressive display in the Chesham Stakes.

Having followed up his winning debut at Wolverhampton with victory in the Woodcote at Epsom three weeks ago, Appleby's colt was a 3-1 shot to complete his hat-trick in this seven-furlong Listed event under Doyle.

The well-touted 5-4 favourite Lope Y Fernandez moved towards the front racing inside the final two furlongs, but Pinatubo covered the move and quickly asserted his authority - pulling clear to score emphatically by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

Dan's the man!

Space Traveller, ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope, wins the Jersey Stakes

Space Traveller sprang a 25-1 shock as he beat favourite Space Blues in a thrilling finish to the Jersey Stakes as Danny Tudhope rode his fourth winner of the week.

Space Blues was a strong fancy for Appleby and Doyle and he appeared to have seized the advantage inside the last of the seven furlongs.

However, Tudhope's mount Space Traveller was really starting to motor and he just poked his head in front in the shadow of the post for trainer Richard Fahey.

Cape blasts to Wokingham win

Cape Byron storms to Wokingham glory

Cape Byron looked like a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper as he justified his short price to run out a comfortable winner of the Wokingham Stakes.

Sent off the 7-2 market leader in what looked an ultra-competitive 26-runner event, Cape Byron asserted inside the final furlong to land the spoils by a length and a half.

Tis Marvellous was second, with Danzeno a head away in third and Raucous another neck back in fourth place.

The victory completed a double for owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, trainer Roger Varian and jockey Atzeni, after Defoe's triumph in the Hardwicke Stakes.