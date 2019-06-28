British Horseracing Authority launch campaign to celebrate 50 years of Pride

The #RacingWithPride initiative will run from June 28 until July 6

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have launched a #RacingWithPride campaign to celebrate 50 years of the Pride movement.

With support from leading LGBTQ+ campaigners Stonewall, British Racing will be coming together between June 28 and July 6 to share positive messages to help promote an inclusive culture.

Racecourses, stakeholders and charities across the industry are joining the BHA in visually demonstrating their support by reflecting Pride's rainbow colours across their social media profiles and venues.

"It is the aspiration of both the BHA and the Diversity in Racing Steering Group (DiRSG) to build an inclusive culture where we, and others, all feel welcomed and able to be ourselves," Rose Grissell said, head of diversity and inclusion for British Racing.

We’re proud to change our profile in support of our LGBTQ+ community to celebrate 50 years of the Pride movement



We believe in creating a truly inclusive sport, this is just one small step towards making racing for everyone #Pride2019 #RacingWithPride



🔗https://t.co/ilHFucqazc pic.twitter.com/F0pOoLNyB7 — BHA Press Office (@BHAPressOffice) June 28, 2019

"Building an inclusive culture is of course the right thing to do, but it also leads to an engaged workforce and fanbase, is proven to increase productivity, and will deliver better outcomes for our sport.

"It's down to all of us to be an active ally to lesbian, gay, bi and trans people in sport. It's about working together, whether that's taking part to win, working in a sport you love, or cheering on your favourite horse, jockey or trainer.

"Every participant, every employee, every racegoer is stronger and happier when they can be themselves, when sport welcomes and supports everyone. When we all play our part, we can make racing for everyone."