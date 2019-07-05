Horse Racing News

Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck dies aged 79

Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck has died aged 79

Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck has died at the age of 79.

McCririck - known as 'Big Mac' to many in the racing world - was a familiar face on Channel 4's coverage of the sport for many years, with his career on television spanning four decades.

Married to Jenny in 1971, McCririck was an unmissable character with his deerstalker hat, sideburns and cigar, and thrived at the heart of what he called the "betting jungle".

In 1981, he joined ITV Sport's horse racing coverage, which then moved to Channel 4, where he would spend more than 25 years at his familiar spot in the betting ring.

He appeared in various other mainstream programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother, before he acrimoniously left Channel 4 Racing in 2012, subsequently losing an age discrimination case made against the station and production company IMG Media Limited.

