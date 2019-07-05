Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck dies aged 79

Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck has died aged 79

Horse racing broadcaster John McCririck has died at the age of 79.

McCririck - known as 'Big Mac' to many in the racing world - was a familiar face on Channel 4's coverage of the sport for many years, with his career on television spanning four decades.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of John McCririck. Throughout a lengthy & colourful career one thing was always clear–his enduring passion & love for the sport of horseracing. He was a recognisable figure & resonated with the wider public. Our condolences go to his family. pic.twitter.com/7H2hKuBCv1 — BHA Press Office (@BHAPressOffice) July 5, 2019

Married to Jenny in 1971, McCririck was an unmissable character with his deerstalker hat, sideburns and cigar, and thrived at the heart of what he called the "betting jungle".

In 1981, he joined ITV Sport's horse racing coverage, which then moved to Channel 4, where he would spend more than 25 years at his familiar spot in the betting ring.

Everyone at Ascot is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John McCririck.



He was an unmistakable presence in racing, and one of the most impactful broadcasters of his generation. pic.twitter.com/ANyInvlhcC — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) July 5, 2019

He appeared in various other mainstream programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother, before he acrimoniously left Channel 4 Racing in 2012, subsequently losing an age discrimination case made against the station and production company IMG Media Limited.