Hayley Turner is all smiles after her Ascot double

Hayley Turner completed a Shergar Cup double aboard Mark Johnston's 4-1 favourite Sapa Inca in the Classic.

Turning out just eight days after filling the runner-up spot at Glorious Goodwood, the three-year-old knuckled down in a driving finish to get the better of Never Do Nothing and Zahra by three-quarters of a length.

"She's very tough and stayed at it well," Turner added.