Tom Scudamore suffers broken wrist in Worcester fall

Tom Scudamore - out of action with broken wrist

Leading jockey Tom Scudamore is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken wrist in a fall at Worcester on Tuesday.

Scudamore was riding the David Pipe-trained Malangen in the opening novices' handicap chase when his mount suffered a heavy fall at the third fence from the finish - badly hampering Leaving Home, who unseated Sean Bowen.

Scudamore gingerly walked away from the incident, but his injury was later confirmed.

Pipe said: "Unfortunately he's broken his wrist and he's also got some back pain, so they've kept him in hospital for further checks.

"He's going to be out for a while, obviously."

Scudamore's injury compounds a difficult couple of days for the Pond House team, with Timeforben and Noel's Boy both suffering fatal injuries at Newton Abbot on Monday.

"They say these things come in threes, so fingers crossed it's behind us now," Pipe added.

Another jockey in the wars on Tuesday was Callum Bewley, who had to be taken to Borders General Hospital for further assessment after falling from Jackie Stephen's Welcome Ben at Kelso.

Welcome Ben was fatally injured after exiting at the third fence and bringing down Beautiful Ben

Bewley's agent, Richard Hale, said: "I spoke to his dad last night and it looks as though he's tweaked a couple of ribs, but there no damage to any vertebrae or anything like that, thankfully.

"He's obviously a bit sore, but he shouldn't be off for too long, I wouldn't have thought - maybe a week or two."