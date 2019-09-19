Tickets selling fast for QIPCO British Champions Day

Frankie Dettori celebrates Cracksman's win at last year's QIPCO British Champions Day

Fans are being urged to quickly secure tickets for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday 19th October.

King Edward VII Enclosure tickets have now completely sold out for Britain's richest raceday, leaving only the Queen Anne Enclosure and less than 100 tickets in the Winning Post Enclosure remaining.

In addition to four Group One races, a Group Two and Europe's richest handicap, be there to witness a new era dawning on the Champion Jockey title, with Oisin Murphy set to become the youngest jockey to wear the crown in 13 years since

Expect fierce competition and dramatic finishes as the best horses descend on Ascot to compete for record-breaking prize money of more than £4 million, including dual million pound bonus winner Stradivarius, who will be ridden by the evergreen Frankie Dettori.

The superstar stayer recently overtook the legendary Frankel's record of nine QIPCO British Champions Series wins, which could soon become 12 when he returns to defend his crown in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Another Gosden horse set to light up the turf in The QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes is Star Catcher fresh from an impressive win in France, while Aidan O'Brien's top filly and current Cartier Horse Of The Year Magical is favourite for The QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Martyn Meade's sprinter Advertise will make a return to Ascot for The Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes after winning the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting in June, while QIPCO British Champions

Multi award-winning artists Basement Jaxx will be bringing Britain's ultimate raceday to a close as they headline the official after-party.

The double act of Londoners Simon Ratcliffe and Felix Burton, who boast over 3 million in career album sales, will be the centrepiece of this year's post-racing celebrations following on from past headline acts such as Jax Jones, Ella Eyre, and George Ezra.

The legendary duo, responsible for hits Good Luck and Red Alert, will add the prestigious raceday to their ongoing list of career headline performances - a list that includes the main stage of Glastonbury Festival and The Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets can be bought via www.britishchampionsday.com