Enable one of 16 in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at latest confirmation stage

Huge crowds cheer Enable after her win in last year's Arc

Enable will face a maximum of 15 rivals when she goes in search of an historic third successive victory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

John Gosden's brilliant mare became the eighth dual winner of Europe's premier middle-distance contest last season and was kept in training as a five-year-old with the chief aim of becoming the first horse to win the race three times.

While she endured a troubled preparation last term, the current campaign has been faultless as she has stretched her top-level tally to 10 with hat-trick of Group Ones wins in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, the King George at Ascot and the Yorkshire Oaks at York.

Gosden believes his star mare is at her peak ahead of her return to Paris.

"She's got a great stride on her and a great head and a wonderful outlook. She's always got her ears pricked and she's very enthusiastic about everything," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

"When she was younger she would run with unhindered exuberance and was often winning her races well. Now she's got a little older and wiser, she's rather like a boxer who knows how to win on points - rather than going straight in for the immediate knockout.

"I think that's maturity that comes. She's filled her frame and there's no doubt in my mind that a Flat thoroughbred horse is probably at their absolute peak at five. She's fully grown now and fully developed.

"We'll see how we go - there's some mighty opposition coming at us, there's no doubt about that."

Gosden has one other remaining contender in the talented three-year-old filly Mehdaayih, while the only other British-trained horse to stand their ground is Charlie Appleby's Ghaiyyath - so impressive on his latest appearance in Germany.

Aidan O'Brien has whittled his potential team down to three. The Ballydoyle handler is set to saddle Juddmonte International winner Japan, who could be joined by Irish Champion Stakes heroine Magical and the Investec Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck.

Andre Fabre has Waldgeist and Musis Amica in contention as he bids to add to his record tally of seven Arc wins.

The leading hope for the home contingent is Jean-Claude Rouget's French Derby winner Sottsass.

There is a supplementary stage for the Arc on Wednesday, with the final field and draw to be confirmed on Thursday.