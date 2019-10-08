Technician could return to France

Rob Hornby riding Technician (green and maroon) win the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Technician could head back to ParisLongchamp for the Prix Royal-Oak on October 27 after his victory there on Saturday.

The Martyn Meade-trained three-year-old colt bounced back from defeat in the William Hill St Leger to land the Group Two Prix Chaudenay on his favoured soft ground.

Meade's initial reaction was to put Technician away for the season, but the horse appears to have taken the race so well that another trip to France - this time for a Group One assignment - could be on the cards.

"I was really pleased. I think he put up a great performance. It showed he loved the ground and relished the trip as well," said the Manton handler.

"I don't think he could have done it any better and the style in which he did it was really good, to mow down the opposition in the way he did.

"He's come out of the race as good as ever - bucking and squealing - so that's always a nice sign.

"My initial reaction after he won was he wouldn't run again, but there is another Group One back at Longchamp. We might consider it because he seems to be in such good form.

"I hate over-running him, but he's not had that many starts overall, so I might consider it. It wasn't in my mind, but the way he's looking at the moment, I'd have to look at it."