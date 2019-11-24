Sue Smith strikes with Uttoxeter double

Trainer Sue Smith

Sue Smith ended a lengthy barren spell in style as she claimed a double at Uttoxeter.

The Grand National-winning handler had not saddled a winner in 215 days, with her luckless run stretching back to April.

However, after sending out four seconds from her last six runners, Smith finally hit the mark as Informateur (11-2) lifted Sunday's Barbara Peacock Memorial Handicap Hurdle under Danny Cook.

The same jockey was aboard Silva Eclipse (4-1), who ran out a length victor in the Gordon Banks Memorial Handicap Hurdle to make it two for Smith.

Smith told Sky Sports Racing: "Not everything has been going right, as everybody can see, but they've been getting better and better.

"They ran good races yesterday, and this has obviously suited these horses today in this ground."