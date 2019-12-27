Potters Corner home winner of Coral Welsh Grand National

Potters Corner on his way to victory in the Coral Welsh National

Christian Williams' Potters Corner landed the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase at Chepstow on Friday under 7lb claimer Jack Tudor.

The nine-year-old loves a dour test of stamina and he won the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on his last go over fences.

Williams has protected his handicap mark since then, running him over hurdles, and he won his prep for this race over timber at Chepstow three weeks ago.

Tudor gave him a great ride on Friday and the pair saw it out well to fend off the pursuers, with Truckers Lodge finishing second, Yala Enki third and Prime Venture fourth.