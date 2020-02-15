Smooth surprise at 33-1 in National Trial

Smooth Stepper

Smooth Stepper stayed on through the Haydock mud to spring a surprise in the Unibet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase.

Alex Hales' veteran was the 33-1 outsider of the 10-strong field - yet as others wilted in the extreme stamina test over an extended three and a half miles, Harry Bannister conjured a late surge after the last as the bottom weight outdid long-time leader Lord Du Mesnil.

Smooth Stepper, who does not have a Grand National entry, then held off the runner-up's rally to win by a length and a half - with another 19 back to 11-4 favourite Yala Enki in third.