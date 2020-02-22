Frankie Dettori in a Winter wonderland

Frankie Dettori pictured at Newmarket Gallops

Frankie Dettori produced a masterful ride on Dubai Warrior to run out a convincing winner of the Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield.

Dettori made one of his rare visits to the domestic all-weather scene this winter - and treated racegoers to one of his hallmark front-running displays.

As soon as Dubai Warrior broke smartly out of the stalls, the popular Italian was able to grab the lead and dictated proceedings throughout the mile and a quarter.

He slowed things down mid-race and then quickened the tempo over two furlongs out, just before the home turn.

Dubai Warrior (13-8) produced a neat turn of foot to put more daylight between himself and his rivals to cross the line two and three-quarter lengths ahead of his stablemate Court House.

Bangkok, the 8-13 favourite, was third having been unable to reproduce his record-breaking win over the course and distance three weeks ago.