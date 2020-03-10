Cheltenham Festival: The Conditional sees off Kildisart to win Ultima Handicap Chase

The Conditional overcame a dreadful mistake two out to win the Ultima Handicap Chase for Brendan Powell and trainer David Bridgwater at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bridgwater's 15-2 shot was down on his nose just as he began to close on the leaders two out but he rallied up the hill to get the better of Kildisart by a neck - with two and a quarter lengths back to Discorama in third.

Vinndication, who had challenged for the lead with Cepage for a long way, just failed to get home and dropped back to fourth near the line.

Bridgwater said: "I thought we had lost it at the second-last when he pecked, but that has probably done us a favour, as I said to Brendan don't hit the front too soon - he gave him a fantastic ride.

"He is a good horse, but he is still only a baby. I was umming and ahhing whether to run in the RSA. If I'm being honest, I was half-hoping we were going to get balloted out of this, but we got in easy, so I thought stuff it and the betting never gets it wrong.

"I half-fancied him to run into a place in the RSA, not necessarily win it, which would have made him a certainty for today."

"It was a great day when he won here in October, but to come and do it here is just amazing. I've always been lucky here as a trainer and a jockey.

"When I bought him he was possibly a long-term Grand National horse and it burst our bubble at Warwick, but when we were tacking him up today he was in great nick.

"Brendan has had a blip for a couple of years as we all do as trainers and jockeys and it is very special to him. Possibly he might be a Grand National horse, but he is still only a baby."

