Cheltenham Festival: Ryanair Chase runner-by-runner guide to Thursday's feature race

Frodon bids for a repeat victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday but would appear to face a tougher task than 12 months ago.

Bryony Frost's victory aboard the then seven-year-old provided one of the highlights of last year's Festival, with her post-race interview bringing a little tear to the eyes of even the most-hardened punter.

Twelve months on he faces a smaller set of rivals, and will probably go off around the same price, but there is a new challenger at the head of the market who could well prove a tough nut to crack.

Read on for our guide to the Ryanair Chase field...

A PLUS TARD (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Trainer: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 21-321

One of the most impressive Festival winners I can remember when romping away with the Close Brothers Handicap Chase last season and continued his progress through the ranks with a superb victory over hype horse Chacun Pour Soi just after Christmas, again powering clear after the last fence. No surprise to see him at the head of the market and boasts an obvious favourite's chance. Rating: 10/10

Image: Frodon (right) trails Aso jumping the last in the Ryanair Chase

ASO (Jockey: Charlie Deutsch; Trainer: Venetia Williams)

Recent form: 62-354

Continues to be a money spinner for connections but hasn't managed to get his head in front for 14 months now and this would seem an unlikely spot to end that streak. Did finish second behind Frodon last year but hard to see him beating that rival based on his less than impressive form since. Rating: 4/10

DUC DES GENIEVRES (Jockey: Robbie Power; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: -3482F

Made the most of a weak Arkle to claim Grade 1 glory at last year's Festival but predictably has not gone forward from that (albeit dominant) display. Ran okay behind Bun Doran in another disappointing Grade 2 over Christmas but comes here on the back of a Leopardstown fall and is not one to place too much trust in. Rating: 4/10

Image: Bryony Frost's biggest career victory came in last year's edition of this race

FRODON (Jockey: Bryony Frost; Trainer: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 11-331

One of the headline performers of 2019, winning this race to provide Bryony Frost with the biggest success of her burgeoning career. Twelve months on, Frodon comes into the race in a little less enticing form but did get back to winning ways at Kempton in January and remains a key player at a track he clearly loves (five wins here over fences in total). Rating: 8/10

MIN (Jockey: Paul Townend; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: 51-212

Has been an admirable servant for the Mullins yard for what seems an eternity now, and this nine-year-old retains his ability based on a Punchestown win and second to Chacun Pour Soi at Leopardstown last month. However this uphill finish could well test his stamina given the likely strong pace he might even help to set. Rating: 7/10

Image: Riders Onthe Storm is unbeaten in three runs for Nigel Twiston-Davies

RIDERS ONTHE STORM (Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies; Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Recent form: FP-111

Arguably lucky to win the Ascot Chase last time out but has been completely rejuvenated by his move to Naunton this season, winning all three of his runs for his new yard since coming over from Ireland. This is his toughest test yet though, and there would be concerns over Cheltenham after his fall (and generally sloppy jumping) in last year's Close Brothers Chase. Rating: 6/10

SAINT CALVADOS (Jockey: Gavin Sheehan; Trainer: Harry Whittington)

Recent form: 37-142

Last four runs have come at Cheltenham with a mixture of fortunes but his most recent run in the Paddy Power Chase was probably his best, and proved he stays this trip. Carried plenty of weight that day but this remains a steep upgrade in class and he's been found out in Grade 1s before. Rating: 5/10

Image: Shattered Love was a Cheltenham Festival winner back in 2018

SHATTERED LOVE (Jockey: Mark Walsh; Trainer: Gordon Elliott)

Recent form: -51732

Regular visitor to the Festival and came away victorious in the JLT Novices Chase in 2018 before failing to get the extended trip when taking on last year's Gold Cup. Has run a couple of decent races this year, including when second to Chris's Dream last time, and might just offer a little bit of value here for leading connections. Rating: 7/10

VERDICT:

Conditions should be just about ideal for likely favourite A PLUS TARD and he is a confident selection for this contest despite my almost complete love affair with one of his chief rivals Frodon. Bryony Frost's pet will no doubt try to force the pace again and is sure to run a big race, but he will be vulnerable to a horse with such a potential turn of foot as the selection. Among the bigger priced runners, I like the chances of the only mare - Shattered Love - to outrun her odds.