Champion Chase: Politologue lands Cheltenham Festival's day two feature race

Politologue burst the bubble of disappointing Defi Du Seuil as he made every yard of the running to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 6/1 shot, trained by Paul Nicholls, came home nine-and-a-half lengths clear of his stable companion Dynamite Dollars, jumping boldly and never seeing another rival in a race decimated by the withdrawals of reigning champion Altior and Irish challenger Chacun Pour Soi.

Those absentees seemed to leave the race open for Defi Du Seuil but the 2/5 favourite - looking to complete a treble for Barry Geraghty and JP McManus - proved to be a bitter disappointment in trailing home fourth.

Skelton was positive in front on the grey, making his fifth Festival appearance with his previous best coming when second to Altior in this 12 months ago.

The result barely looked in any doubt once he got loose coming down the hill and the chance had nine-and-a-half lengths in hand crossing the line ahead of his Ditcheat stablemate with Bun Doran claiming third.

It was a third winner in the race for owner John Hales, who had previously won the Champion Chase with One Man an Azertyuiop.

Image: Harry Skelton celebrates winning the Champion Chase aboard Politologue

Skelton said: "I owe so much to the Hales family. They've known me since I was a little kid. Pat (Mrs Hales) used to take me round all the shows.

"What more can I say for Paul (Nicholls)?

"I grafted there for a long time, me and [brother and trainer] Dan. We will be forever grateful for what he has done for our careers.

"He told me at the start of the season to come back and ride a little bit. This is magic. He has trained him to perfection. This is what he can do. I can't believe it."

Nicholls added: "My plan when I rang John up at Christmas was I said I wasn't going to run (Politologue) until the Champion Chase.

"I wanted to do everything I can to have him fit and fresh, and all week he's just been looking amazing. He had a great prep.

"He ran well last year and was entitled to go close on that run, and I thought he was in a better place.

"It's his fifth Festival in a row. Testament to the horse - he bled after the Tingle Creek (in December), and we just changed a few things.

"He does all his work on the level and trotting up the road. We just tweaked his work to stop him bleeding - and he did the job right."