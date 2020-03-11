Cheltenham Festival: Tiger Roll denied Glenfarclas Chase treble as Easysland prevails

Tiger Roll had to settle for a brave second as his bid for a Glenfarclas Chase hat-trick was denied by impressive winner Easysland at the Cheltenham Festival.

The six-year-old French raider, a new star on the cross-country racing scene, came home well clear under Jonathan Plouganou to give new owner JP McManus a third winner of the day and compensation for Defi Du Seuil's defeat in the Champion Chase.

McManus, now on four winners this week after Epatante, Champ and Dame De Compagnie, had bought the horse after his previous trip to Cheltenham - also a win - back in December.

Barring a mistake early on at the rails, Easysland jumped well and made most of the running over the final three miles of the near four-mile trip under Plouganou.

He had Tiger Roll struggling during the final shorter circuit and found plenty in the closing stages as the dual Grand National winner was eased home, eventually beaten by 17 lengths.

Plouganou said: "Today Easysland is the best in the cross country. My horse likes to jump."

Tiger Roll's trainer Gordon Elliott said: "I'm delighted, but disappointed he didn't win.

"I said before the race the (heavy) ground was a big worry. It was perfect prep for the National - brilliant."

Donoghue cited the testing conditions, and a very good winner, as the reasons Tiger Roll could not quite pull off the hat-trick.

"He's run a cracker again," said the jockey. "The heavy ground just caught him out the whole way. Normally he jumps and travels. He ran his heart out and just into a better horse on the day."