Cheltenham Festival: Samcro beats Melon by a nostril in the Marsh Novices' Chase

Melon was once again denied Cheltenham Festival glory as Samcro beat him by a nose in the Marsh Novices' Chase, the opening race of the traditional St Patrick's Day card.

Samcro appeared set to go on for an easy win before the second last fence, but he smacked it hard and gave the initiative back to Melon, who had made the majority of the running and jumped for fun out front.

Davy Russell got the 4/1 winner back into the lead just after the final obstacle but his mount idled on the run-in and gave the Willie Mullins' second-string another chance.

Melon (14/1) had his head down a yard from the line but it was Samcro's whose was in front where it mattered as he secured a second Cheltenham Festival success to add to his 2018 win in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

That made it four seconds for Melon at the Festival, adding to his previous near misses in the 2017 Supreme and the last two editions of the Champion Hurdle.

Faugheen, the legendary Irish runner, had been backed into 3/1 favourite and ran a blinder at the age of 12 in finishing a close up third.

"It was perfect," Russell said. "He missed the second last, winged the last and went ahead to win.

"Patrick's (Mullins on Melon) horse battled very gamely - I thought he'd just chinned me.

"He actually headed me - but to be fair to my horse, he was so game. He's as brave as a lion, and he got back up in the last stride."

Elliott added: "He's the forgotten horse, but he's one of the favourites in the yard. We love him, he's brilliant."