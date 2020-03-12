Cheltenham Festival: Sire Du Berlais wins Pertemps Final for red-hot Gordon Elliott team

The incredible Cheltenham Festival form of Gordon Elliott, Barry Geraghty and JP McManus continued with Sire Du Berlais' win in the Pertemps Network Final.

Geraghty partnered his fourth winner of the week on the 10/1 shot, who was following up his victory in the same race 12 months ago.

For Elliott, who also saddled the runner-up - and 11/2 joint-favourite - The Storyteller, it was a fifth winner and second on the day following Samcro's win in the opening Marsh Novices' Chase.

But beating them all by one is legendary owner McManus, whose winner tally for the week reached six, including Tuesday's Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante.

For a long way, it looked as if Elliott would win with The Storyteller, who had cruised around in midfield and made easy headway to come and challenge at the last hurdle.

But it was Sire Du Berlais who found that little extra on the run-in to score, with another Irish runner Tout Est Permis third and Third Wind fourth for Hughie Morrison - both of those returning at 12/1.

When asked which of his runners he was shouting for, Elliott said: "I didn't care, both of them ran well and the horses are running out of their skin.

"He won it a bit easier than last year, the blinkers help him travel that bit better.

"I'll have to talk to the owners and see what he does next. The Storyteller ran a brilliant race too and had no excuses. I'd imagine we could look at Punchestown for both."

Geraghty said: "I know he'd 11st 9lb last year, but even with 11st 12lbs he had a chance. The Storyteller was the horse I was afraid of.

"I had to push the ears of him most of the race last year, but he travelled great this year and I could ride a race and was able to deliver. There's nothing better than riding winners at Cheltenham."

