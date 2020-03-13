Cheltenham Festival: Goshen falls when Triumph Hurdle leader; Burning Victory benefits

Burning Victory came out on top in an incident-packed JCB Triumph Hurdle after runaway leader Goshen came to grief when clear at the last flight of the opening race on Gold Cup day at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Willie Mullins trained filly, sent off at 12/1, looked booked for second when Goshen cruised into a 10-length lead coming to the final hurdle.

But the Gary Moore stable star stepped at the flight and then slipped after it, depositing a clearly upset Jamie Moore to the turf and leaving Burning Victory to go and claim the prize.

Goshen had come to challenge long-time leader Allmankind coming down the hill and powered clear of his floundering rival on the run to the last...only for disaster to strike the 5/2 favourite.

Allmankind (7/2) was unable to quicken again after Goshen's tumble and weakened back into third, being passed by another Irish runner Aspire Tower (5/1) for the runner-up berth as well.

Image: Goshen unseats Jamie Moore when leading the Triumph Hurdle

Townend said: "It's not the nicest way to win a race - but I've been on the other end of that, so I know what it feels like.

"We take any bit of luck we get.

"I jumped the first two well - she didn't jump at all on her first run. She's improved so much from that.

"She fell out through a couple round the back, and I couldn't rush her then - I had to just let her find her feet again.

"I got her out down the hill, and she started to pick up for me. I was lucky enough that I had a horse in a position to pick up the pieces."

Goshen's owner Steven Packham managed to be phlegmatic in rather difficult circumstances.

He said: "That's jump racing unfortunately - he was well clear. Jamie's obviously distraught - it's such a shame, but there we go. We'll come back next year.

"He (Moore) didn't realise he was as far clear as he was. He should have popped it perhaps, like he did when everyone said he ran down (the last) at Ascot. We live to fight another day, don't we?"