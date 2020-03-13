Cheltenham Festival: Monkfish completes Willie Mullins treble in Albert Bartlett

Willie Mullins made it three wins from three races on Friday's Cheltenham Festival card when Monkfish gamely landed the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Mullins joined Gordon Elliott on six winners for the week thanks to a brave staying performance from the six-year-old, who looks a future chaser.

Monkfish (5/1) had been very keen throughout, making one horrendous mistake heading out on to the final circuit as well, but he was still in there pitching as the market fancies came to the fore off the home turn.

He jumped the last just about in front but was passed by both Latest Exhibition and Fury Road before being driven in between the pair by an all-out Paul Townend, completing a double after his Triumph Hurdle win aboard Burning Victory.

Latest Exhibition (9/2) just got the better of a photo for second with Fury Road (5/1) while 4/1 favourite Thyme Hill might have been a little unlucky not to be closer after suffering interference before the last - he was close up in fourth.