Cheltenham Festival: Indefatigable lands Martin Pipe Handicap to end thrilling week's sport

Indefatigable provided Britain's only winner of the final day at the Cheltenham Festival with a last-gasp success in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

After six Irish victories, it was left to Paul Webber to provide the final winner of the week as Rex Dingle guided the mare - sent off at 25/1 - past Pileon in the shadow of the post.

That meant Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott ending the Festival on seven winners apiece, with Mullins claiming top trainer honours on countback.

Elliott would almost certainly have won that title had his Column Of Fire not fallen at the last hurdle when in with a decent winning chance.

That fall left Pileon (9/1) a couple of lengths clear going up the hill, but Indefatigable is a stout stayer and she forced her head in front on the post to deny Philip Hobbs a victory in a Festival he might rather forget.

Mullins' Great White Shark finished third at 40/1 ahead of Happygolucky (25/1).

Webber said: "What a great thrill. Everything went wrong for her and she still managed to battle up the hill.

"She is an amazing filly. We've had plenty of seconds here in the World Hurdle, County Hurdle and Champion Bumper, so I don't mind waiting until the last opportunity (of the week).

"Time For Rupert nearly got us here in the World Hurdle and we have had two bumper horses finish second and we have been second in the County Hurdle. This horse has as big a heart as anything we have trained."

It was also a Festival first for Dingle, who said: "I can't believe it to be honest. Paul had her in brilliant nick.

"This is massive, surreal. I will look back in years to come and probably say I didn't appreciate it enough, so I'm trying to appreciate it now, and as much as I can. It won't sink in for a few hours. I'm blurry visioned now."