Ireland to race on behind closed doors

Racing behind closed doors is set to continue in Ireland following a meeting of officials on Wednesday.

Racing in Ireland has taken place without spectators since Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, with two fixtures staged on Tuesday for St Patrick's Day.

However, the British Horseracing Authority announced that after the two meetings which took place behind closed doors in England on Tuesday, racing in the UK would be suspended until the end of April.

Horse Racing Ireland considered whether it should also call a temporary halt to the action, but having examined the issue, it has opted to carry on racing, albeit with even more stringent controls.

There will be no evening fixtures or double meetings, with no owners permitted to attend and no overseas runners allowed.

Jockeys' weights will also increase by 2lb from Friday, with all racecourse saunas closed, and a maximum of 30-minute intervals between races to assist social distancing

Nicky Hartery, chairman of HRI, said: "These are unprecedented and sombre times and we are seeking the best ways to support the racing community and industry throughout what lies ahead.

"Health and welfare of employees and industry participants is the prime consideration and within that context, we have introduced protocols which can allow racing to continue and thousands of families who rely on the sector to maintain a livelihood.

"This will be kept under review on a daily basis and we are also planning measures for reprogramming fixtures as it becomes required. Changes to the programme will be separately announced."

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive of HRI added: "This is clearly a rapidly changing situation and Horse Racing Ireland will continue to liaise with the relevant Government departments and with our health advisors.

"The executive sub-committee of Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is meeting daily to assess the situation, and the Board of Horse Racing Ireland will continue to convene as required."

Friday's planned evening meeting at Dundalk will now be held in the afternoon, while the meeting scheduled for Naas on Sunday - the first card of the new Flat season - has been moved to Monday.

Dundalk's March 27 card has been brought forward to March 25 and becomes an afternoon fixture, with the meeting scheduled for Navan on March 28 now to be held a day earlier.

The meeting scheduled for the Curragh on Sunday, March 29 is another fixture with a new date. It will now be held on Saturday, March 28.