Racing Post ceases publication

The Racing Post is to cease publication during the sport's suspension as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate.

Editor Tom Kerr made the announcement that Thursday's edition will be the last - in a letter to Racing Post readers, which was published on its website on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes at a time when there is no racing in Britain and Ireland, as Government measures in both countries become ever more stringent to prevent the increased spread of the virus.

Fixtures were halted in Britain last week - and will not resume before the start of May at the earliest - while in Ireland they continued behind closed doors up until Tuesday but will not be reinstated until April 19 at least, following updated Government policy on social distancing and a ban on public gatherings.

Kerr wrote: "It is with great sadness I must announce that following Thursday's edition the Racing Post will be temporarily suspending publication.

"Unfortunately, with racing in Britain and Ireland halted, betting shops closed, and our governments urging everyone to stay at home as much as possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we have been left with no other choice.

"Recent events have had an unfathomable impact on our world. We have seen harrowing pictures of overcrowded hospitals and overwhelmed medical professionals in other countries, and in Britain and Ireland we are bracing ourselves for similar scenes, while hoping the extensive measures announced thus far will forestall them."

Kerr confirmed that some Racing Post staff will be "temporarily stood down ... until the paper returns".

The title will continue to publish, however, on its website and digital platform.

Kerr added: "At some point in the coming weeks or months, when the worst of this disease has passed, horse racing will resume.

"When racing is back, the Racing Post newspaper will be back as well, filled with all the wit, wisdom, data and analysis that you expect from us."