Nick Gifford has National dream with Glen Rocco

Nick Gifford is dreaming of getting Glen Rocco back on the track for the Randox Health Grand National in 2021.

The nine-year-old has been sidelined through injury since February 2019, but Gifford reports Glen Rocco to be on the road to fitness.

The Findon handler feels the Shirocco gelding, who is owned by a partnership that includes Sir Alex Ferguson and Jeremy Kyle, has what it takes for the Aintree spectacular.

"He's out in the field with Straw Bear at the moment. He's been out with him all winter," said Gifford.

"He tweaked a tendon injury on his last run so he's had a year off. Hopefully we'll get him back in the middle of July and the dream is to go to Aintree.

"He's got to stay sound, he's got to get qualified and all that, but that's his long-term objective. I think he'd love those fences."

Should the fairytale happen then it would coincide with the 40th anniversary of Aldaniti, trained by his late father, Josh, and Bob Champion's triumph from adversity to win the world's greatest steeplechase,

"If he stands it, it will be 40 years since another big chestnut with a white face won the race," said Gifford.