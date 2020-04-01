Bookies donate Virtual Grand National profit to NHS

Major betting operators have lined up to support the NHS by donating all profits from bets taken on this weekend's Virtual Grand National to NHS Charities Together.

With racing in Britain suspended until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's running of the world's greatest steeplechase will not take place.

But ITV announced plans last week to air a 'virtual' version, using the latest CGI technology and algorithms, in a special programme on Saturday to be hosted by Nick Luck, with the race taking place at 5.15pm, replicating the start time of the real thing.

Previous runnings of the virtual National have been shown to be remarkably accurate, and could help answer whether Tiger Roll would have emulated Red Rum in winning for the third time.

The initiative has the backing of Betting and Gaming Council members including bet365, William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Sky Bet, GVC, BetFred, Betway, BetVictor, JenningsBet and Inspired Entertainment.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: "With the UK understandably and rightly in lockdown, unfortunately the Grand National can't take place. However, the virtual Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments when we can all come together in celebration, not just for the world's greatest sporting events, but for the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep us all safe.

"I am delighted that our members have stepped up in this way to support the national effort to combat Covid-19 by contributing all of their race profits to NHS Charities Together. Millions of us love a flutter on the Grand National. For many, it's the only time of the year they place a bet. This year, the big winner will be our NHS."

It has been agreed with NHS Charities Together that stakes will be limited to £10 per horse, per customer for the event or £10 each-way per horse. In addition, the Tote will be providing a pool on the race and donating profits to charity.

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "We are betting on the race, and in line with others in the bookmaking industry are donating all profits to the NHS charities. These are incredibly tough times for the whole country and in particular the NHS staff, who are doing such a remarkable job."

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: "The Grand National is the one race in the calendar where millions of people have their one bet of the year.

"Should they decide to transfer their allegiance to the virtual version, it could help to raise hundreds of thousands for charity."