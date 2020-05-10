Victor Ludorum all set to return at ParisLongchamp

Victor Ludorum puts his Classic credentials on the line as racing returns in France at ParisLongchamp on Monday.

Racing has been suspended since March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but following a tense few days of discussions involving Government officials, the final all-clear to resume was officially secured.

Four Group events highlight the 10-race card - with much attention surrounding the reappearance of the Andre Fabre-trained Victor Ludorum in the Prix de Fontainebleu, ahead of his main early-season target which is likely to be the French Derby.

The Godolphin-owned colt carries an unbeaten three-race record into the Group Three contest and was last seen winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere over this ParisLongchamp mile in October.

Godolphin's French representative Lisa-Jane Graffard told www.godolphin.com: "Andre Fabre is happy with Victor Ludorum and he has really done well in the last six weeks.

"There will be no hiding places this year, every race is going to be competitive, but it is a pleasure to be able to take part with a horse of his quality.

"This is the starting point for the year and we will know more about future plans afterwards."

Among the opposition to Victor Ludorum is the Carlos Laffon-Parias-trained Ecrivain and Jean-Claude Rouget's Helter Skelter, who were fourth and fifth respectively in the Lagardere.

The Rouget-trained Sottsass is the star attraction in the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt.

The Siyouni colt enjoyed a superb 2019 campaign, upsetting Persian King in the French Derby before taking the Prix Niel and finishing third to Waldgeist and Enable in the Arc.

Shaman (Laffon-Parias) and Soudania (Freddy Head) promise to give the Rouget runner something to think about, as does the Fabre-trained, Godolphin-owned Syrtis, who is back up in trip following a run over six and a half furlongs on the all-weather at Chantilly in March.

Graffard said: "Syrtis has the benefit of a run this year, albeit over two months ago now, on the all-weather at Chantilly. He has run well on both his previous starts at Longchamp, including a second in the Prix Noailles last year, and there have always been some question marks over his best trip.

"He faces the top-rated three-year-old of 2019 in Sottsass, who is clearly ahead of everything else here, but it is an interesting and competitive race for the placings.

"It is great to see that Sottsass hasn't frightened too much opposition away as it is important for racing fans to start to get a line on form from last year and how the different generations stack up.

"Hopefully, it will provide useful information for the rest of the season."

A top-notch renewal of the Group Three Prix de la Grotte sees a showdown between Tropbeau and Khayzaraan.

Fabre's Tropbeau brings rock-solid credentials to the table following her third to Millisle and Raffle Prize in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, while the Freddy Head-trained Khayzaraan created a real buzz in winning the last two of her three juvenile starts.

The Kingman filly carries the colours of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose racing manager Angus Gold said: "She's a potentially exciting filly and she's thrived physically over the winter.

"She's really changed. We had her back at Shadwell for quite a while over the break and she's really lengthened and strengthened.

"We're up against the Fabre filly amongst others and obviously she's a very good filly, but this filly looked pretty exciting at the end of last year. We were hoping to run her in a good race, but she just banged a joint and we couldn't.

"She's going to need it as she hasn't run since September and I hope she doesn't get too keen, as she can be a bit, but I think she is potentially a high-class filly."

Head has raised a slight stamina question, with Khayzaraan's sister Tantheem being a Group-winning sprinter.

Gold went on: "Although she was by Teofilo, she was a sprinter, so there is plenty of speed in the pedigree, but she (Khayzaraan) won twice at a mile so as long as she settles and behaves herself she'll certainly stay the mile.

"She is potentially very exciting and if she proves up to it that (French 1000 Guineas) is what we'd like to do. No one really knows where their horses are with fitness and so on, so let's just get started again."

The first race of the day is the Group Three Prix de Saint-Georges, which features Pascal Bary's Gold Vibe, who was the first French-trained runner home in last season's Prix de l'Abbaye.