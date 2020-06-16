Royal Ascot 2020: Event moves behind closed doors due to coronavirus

This week will be the first time the Queen hasn't attended Royal Ascot since her coronation in 1953, as the event is held behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some 300,000 usually attend flat racing's biggest meet of the summer, but this year around 500 people will be allowed in - mainly jockeys, trainers and event staff.

The flowerbeds are brimming with brightly coloured geraniums and the grass freshly cut, but it will be largely for a television audience.

Director of Racing, Nick Smith told Sky News: "This will certainly be an unusual Royal Ascot. It has never taken place behind closed doors before.

"There have been unusual royal meetings in the past, going back to the Black Ascot, specifically when Queen Victoria died and people were dressed in a sombre fashion.

"We were right at the end of the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and people in their finery were walking through disinfectant mats to access the course.

"And when we were redeveloping the racecourse between 2004 and 2006, we took Royal Ascot on the road to York in 2005, which was an amazing experience for those involved, but in a different way".

Image: Owners are banned as social distancing is strictly enforced

There will be extra safety precautions in place this year. Anyone entering will have their temperature checked and will have to complete an online safety course.

Racehorse trainers can attend, watching the big screen from the parade ring, but carefully distanced two metres apart. However, owners are banned.

All races, including handicaps, will be restricted to a field of 24 runners and a restaurant has been transformed into a second weighing room, to ensure people are socially distancing.

Image: Hundreds of thousands of spectators usually attend the five-day event

And there will be none of the champagne that usually flows on Ladies Day - normally one of the great social occasions in the racing calendar.

Nicky Henderson has been one of the UK's most successful jumps trainers for nearly 40 years. He has trained for both the Queen and the Queen Mother.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he contracted the disease himself. But he has welcomed the return of horse racing and has a runner at Ascot on Tuesday. He plans to attend, to show his support.

1:30 Andrew Balding runs through his horses to watch out for during Ascot week

He said: "It will be strange being in a place like Ascot, which is normally incredibly busy with people talking and meeting.

"That is what it is all about. It is why a lot of people go there because it is a social event. There is nothing social about tomorrow. I have a horse to talk to, a jockey to talk to and that is about it.

"I think it will be funny without an atmosphere. It will suit some horses really well because sometimes the atmosphere, the cauldron, the build-up, the whole thing can affect certain horses. There will be horses where the occasion gets to them. It won't get to them tomorrow".

There is no doubt the event will be markedly different to years gone by, but most horse racing lovers are just pleased to see the sport back, albeit without the frills.

