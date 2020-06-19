Art Power to good for rivals in Royal Ascot opener

Art Power looked the proverbial Group horse in a handicap when routing a big field in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Heavily supported, the grey, trained in North Yorkshire by Tim Easterby, was sent off the 6-4 favourite despite facing 20 largely unexposed rivals.

A winner at York by five lengths at the end of last season, he reappeared at Newcastle on the day racing resumed with another impressive display, leaving connections with a decision to make.

He had the option of taking on Group One rivals in the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs, but given his mark was left alone following his Newcastle romp, taking on handicappers over five appealed more and the right call was made.

Former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa bounced the King Power Racing-owned colt out smartly and he was always towards the head of affairs before he began to pull clear with two furlongs to run.

John Quinn's Keep Busy weaved through to claim second, three and a half lengths away, but in truth the first running of this race was all about one horse.

Betfair introduced the winner into the betting for the Nunthorpe at 14-1.

William Easterby, the trainer's son, said: "It's great to get a Royal Ascot winner for the King Power team (owner).

"He goes on good but has won on soft, so we didn't mind the rain at all."

Speaking from home, Tim Easterby said: "He's a machine. To me it was pretty obvious the race he should run in. He's still an inexperienced horse and he could do with some more experience before taking on those big guns.

"We had in our minds after Newcastle this race was the race for him. Watching the build-up to the race on TV I was getting very nervous, thinking 'I wish they'd talk about another horse'!

"He's just a natural. He doesn't pull or anything - he just does everything right. He reminds of Pipalong in that he's a very clean winded horse and a complete natural."

Asked whether a tilt at the Nunthorpe could be on the agenda later in the year, Easterby added: "Definitely. Whether we go to Goodwood or somewhere else first, we'll wait and see.

"He might meet him (Battaash), but I'm not too worried actually. He (Art Power) is just a very good horse with no issues - I'm delighted to have him."