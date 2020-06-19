Dazzling Dandalla lands Albany for Karl Burke

Dandalla stretched clear in impressive fashion to win the Albany Stakes for Karl Burke and Ben Curtis.

Another to have won at Newcastle since racing resumed, Dandalla could be noted travelling well a couple of furlongs out and when Curtis asked the question, the 13-2 shot responded in style.

Pulling clear in the final furlong, she easily accounted for Setarhe to earn quotes of 16-1 for next year's 1000 Guineas.

Curtis said: "Karl's daughter Lucy rides her every day and I remember her coming down from the gallop and mentioning her in the same sentence as Laurens. When she said that, it give me all the hope in the world.

"She went to the racetrack the first day and did what she did and we knew she'd improve a ton. Everything went perfect today and she's demolished them.

"It's a surreal feeling. I knew when we accelerated that nothing would be able to pick up the way I did. I knew in the last furlong we were out on our own - it was a great performance."

He added: "Having a Royal Ascot winner is on every jockey's to-do list. I've been coming down here for a while now without really getting involved, to finally have a winner is an unbelievable feeling - crowd or no crowd.

"I'm in racing to ride winners and ride big winners. I've had two Group Three winners and now a Royal Ascot winner - I'm going to go in and pinch myself in a second."

