The Lir Jet swoops late to win Norfolk Stakes

The Lir Jet (9-2) swooped late to collar long-time leader Golden Pal and grab gold in the Norfolk Stakes.

Wesley Ward's American raider Golden Pal was smartly away and looked set to make every yard in the Group Two prize under Andrea Atzeni.

However, Oisin Murphy was not for giving up on The Lir Jet and his efforts paid dividends in the final half-furlong as the Michael Bell-trained colt just edged in front by a neck.

Imperial Force took third while hot favourite Eye Of Heaven finished out of the frame.