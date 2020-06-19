Fanny Logan swoops late to win Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot

Fanny Logan came from last to first to claim a decisive victory in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden's filly won a hat-trick of Listed races and a Group Three last season, before rounding off her campaign with a fourth-placed finish at the Breeders' Cup.

After being beaten at cramped odds on her reappearance at Haydock earlier in the month, the four-year-old appeared to have plenty on her plate against the boys in this Group Two event, but proved more than up to the task in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Ridden patiently, the 17-2 chance was at the very rear of the field rounding the home turn before throwing down her challenge widest of all.

Fanny Logan ate up the ground quickly once finding top gear and came home two and a half lengths ahead of 40-1 shot Alounak, with Defoe a clear third.

Last year's Investec Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck (9-4 favourite) failed to get a run at a crucial stage in the home straight and was unable to reach a challenging position, while his chief market rival Elarqam was a shade disappointing after having every chance.