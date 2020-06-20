American raider Campanelle wins Queen Mary under Frankie Dettori

Campanelle (9-2) gave American trainer Wesley Ward another Royal Ascot win in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Ward had trained 10 previous victors at the meeting and Campanelle gave him an 11th success with a gutsy performance in the five-furlong heat.

Frankie Dettori produced her late in the day to collar Sacred inside the distance and edge clear at the post.

Caroline Dale, a 100-1 shot, was prominent throughout and clung on for third.

Dettori said: "Having an outside draw, you have the luxury of deciding when you want to go. I thought I'd get my filly organised to the two and I had plenty of horse left.

"She's very sensible, she's not a tearaway. I was able to control her energy and when I asked her to quicken she quickened really well.

"When I ride for Wesley he leaves it up to me, his horses are always very well schooled and know their job. A lot of the time they make the lead, but we don't have to make the lead all the time, it depends how the race develops.

"I'm pleased, Wesley sent horses and has had one winner and two seconds. Barbara (Banke, Stonestreet Stables) is a big supporter of mine and so is Wesley, I wish they were here to celebrate with me but we will get together very soon."