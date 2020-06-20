Nando Parrado 150/1 winner of Coventry Stakes

Nando Parrado sprang a 150-1 shock in the Coventry Stakes.

Beaten into fifth on his racecourse debut at Newmarket earlier this month, Clive Cox's charge showed plenty of improvement to bag this six-furlong contest.

Partnered by Adam Kirby, Nando Parrado was in front with a couple of furlongs to run always looked like holding the late thrust of Qaader.

Saeiqa finished third at odds of 25-1, but favourite Admiral Nelson was well beaten.

Cox said: "I was just saying it is not a shock - the price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start.

"It was always the plan to come here, it was just a sideways step on his first run. He came home and thrived from there.

"When the rain came earlier in the week, I knew he would be better on good or slower ground than quicker ground.

"There was a little bit of wavering from the owner. We put him in, then took him out the other morning as he was not sure we could go for the Coventry, but I persuaded him to get him back in there, so I'm sure he won't mind me telling you that."