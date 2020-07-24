King George at Ascot: Just three runners after Anthony Van Dyck taken out

Just two horses will take on Enable in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot after Anthony Van Dyck was declared a non-runner on Friday evening.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien was due to run three but his hand was weakened on the eve of the race when last year's Derby winner had to be pulled out.

O'Brien told the Racing Post: "We weren't 100 per cent happy with Anthony Van Dyck's bloods when they came back this evening and, as a result, we're not going to run him at Ascot tomorrow.

"It's disappointing but we have to do the right thing by the horse."

O'Brien will still run Japan and 2019 Irish Derby winner Sovereign against the great Enable, who is bidding for a third win in the famous race.

Image: Ryan Moore rides Japan to victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot last year

O'Brien said: "We're very happy with Japan - everything about his first two runs this season was leading into the King George.

"The first day at Ascot, he got upset in the stalls and missed the break, then he got a little tired, but we were happy.

"We were delighted with him at Sandown (in the Eclipse) and we felt he would progress big time for it.

"Everything about his work since has been very good, and we are where we hoped he would be.

"It will be Enable and Frankie (Dettori) and Japan and Ryan (Moore) - so it will be some spectacle.

"The two horses and the two lads, we're looking forward to it."