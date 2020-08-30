Frankie Dettori full of praise for Hollie Doyle after Windsor five-timer

Frankie Dettori has hailed the exploits of Hollie Doyle in becoming the first female jockey to ride five winners in one day as both a great achievement personally and for the sport as a whole.

The three-times champion jockey - who famously rode all seven winners on an unforgettable afternoon at Ascot in 1996 - praised the 23-year-old following her historic 899-1 five-timer at Windsor on Saturday.

Dettori is currently in quarantine at home following a recent spell riding in France and managed to catch Doyle in action on television from the comfort of his living room.

He said: "I watched the races on television and she rode really well. It was an amazing achievement being the first woman rider to win five races on one card. It was unbelievable.

"I was watching the news and they showed Lewis Hamilton getting pole position in the Formula One, the Community Shield highlights and Hollie Doyle getting her new record at Windsor.

"To make the national news on television on the sport section is brilliant for her and the sport."

It had already been a year to remember for Doyle, having ridden her first Royal Ascot winner along with celebrating her inaugural Group-race success at Newmarket - and Dettori believes it is only a matter of time before she is champion jockey.

He added: "She could easily be a champion jockey, why not? She is riding really well and proved it on Saturday, she is riding the crest of a wave. She has got a good job now with the new retainer (with owner Imad Al Sagar) and she is definitely going places.

"To be the first woman to win five races on a card speaks volumes of her talent in the saddle.

"She might be a quiet person, but she certainly knows what she is doing on the track. She has come a long way in a short space of time and is only going to get better."

Image: Doyle became the first female jockey to ride five winners on a card at Windsor

Reigning champion Oisin Murphy echoed the comments of Dettori.

Murphy said: "It was incredible. On paper she had a good book of rides, but to ride five winners in one day is really special. I take my hat off to her, as she has done this completely through hard work and determination.

"She is stable jockey to Archie Watson, but she didn't have any rides for him on Saturday and to do that for five different trainers in important races is incredible.

"I don't watch the news, but I heard it was picked up by the BBC and things like that and that is fantastic. What a great ambassador for the sport she is."

By the side of Doyle throughout her career has been long-term partner and weighing-room colleague Tom Marquand, who while proud of her landmark moment is not at all surprised it has happened.

Marquand said: "It was a massive day for her.

"She rode another winner (Extra Elusive) for her new boss (Al Sagar) on a horse that has proved a little bit difficult and knowing Hollie I would say that was probably more satisfying than knocking in that amount of winners.

"To ride five in a day is a remarkable achievement and not many people do it, let alone with the one-meeting restriction.

"I'm just incredibly proud of how she has taken herself from the beginning when we were pony racing together and progressed through not just riding but as a person."

Though Doyle's chances of becoming champion this year are remote, Marquand, like Dettori, feels it will be an accolade she puts on her CV at some point in her career.

He said: "Last year she rode 116 winners and her career has been building year on year.

"It hasn't been until this year where her career has got to the point where it should have and where she should be getting these better rides.

"It all probably seems like it is coming thick and fast with the Royal Ascot winner, and first Group winner, but it has been a progression in her career, riding and mentally, and to me it's not been a surprise.

"Hopefully riding five winners will help her take another step up and in the next few years she will hopefully be one of the ones to challenge for the title."