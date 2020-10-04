Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable beaten as Sottsass prevails

Racing superstar Enable could only finish sixth behind Sottsass in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.
Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the John Gosden-trained Enable was again bidding to become the first horse to win the famous race three times, but she was left behind in the home straight.
Sottsass, just behind runner-up Enable when third last year, went two places better under Cristian Demuro with In Swoop second and Persian King third.
More to follow ...
Trending
- Man Utd's £15.4m Telles bid rejected by Porto
- Dortmund: 'Door closed' for Man Utd on Sancho deal
- Download Instructions
- Jose: Man Utd evolving into trophy-winning side
- Man Utd close to signing Cavani on two-year deal
- Man Utd transfer rumours
- Pressing issues for Guardiola?
- Chelsea's Bakayoko set for medical ahead of Napoli loan
- 'I can't understand the criticism of Dak Prescott'
- Leeds in advanced talks for Raphinha