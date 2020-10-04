Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable beaten as Sottsass prevails

Racing superstar Enable could only finish sixth behind Sottsass in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the John Gosden-trained Enable was again bidding to become the first horse to win the famous race three times, but she was left behind in the home straight.

Sottsass, just behind runner-up Enable when third last year, went two places better under Cristian Demuro with In Swoop second and Persian King third.

