Anthony Van Dyck: Last year's Derby winner fatally injured in Melbourne Cup

Anthony Van Dyck, winner of last year's Derby, has been euthanised after fracturing a fetlock in the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old famously prevailed in a tight finish to the Epsom Classic last term and struck gold in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp in September, beating three-times Gold Cup hero Stradivarius.

Anthony Van Dyck was saddled with top weight in the Melbourne Cup after being edged out in the Caulfield Cup on his most recent outing, but he was pulled up by Hugh Bowman in the feature race.

Image: Jye McNiel rode Twilight Payment to win race seven of the Lexus Melbourne Cup

Racing Victoria's executive general manager - integrity services, Jamie Stier said: "It is with sadness that we confirm that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock during the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained.

"Our sympathies are extended to the owners of Anthony Van Dyck, trainer Aidan O'Brien and all his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss."

Image: Seamie Heffernan rode Anthony Van Dyck to victory at The Investec Derby Stakes at Epsom Racecourse last year

Stier added a fatality report will now be prepared by the RV integrity services team as is standard practice.

He said: "The fatality report gives consideration to the circumstances of the incident and any potential learnings to assist in the prevention of similar injuries in the future.

"The report will include the findings of a post-mortem which will now be conducted by the University of Melbourne Veterinary Clinic and we expect it will be several weeks before we have a completed report for consideration."

Anthony Van Dyck won six of his 19 starts, amassing over £2.3m in prize money, with the son of Galileo also counting the Tyros Stakes, the Futurity and Lingfield Derby Trial amongst his victories.

The Victoria Racing Club tweeted: "The Victoria Racing Club extends its condolences to the owners, trainer Aidan O'Brien and his team who cared for Anthony Van Dyck and are saddened by their loss. We would like to thank the track and veterinary staff for their prompt and humane care of the horse.

"The Club remains totally committed to the welfare of all equine athletes and the ongoing focus on their wellbeing and will continue to work with the industry to understand the cause of this incident."